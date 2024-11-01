DC Power Football Club Signs Forward Nicole Douglas

November 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club has announced the signing of former England Youth International, Washington Spirit forward, and 26th overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Nicole Douglas, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to bolster our roster with the addition of Nicole," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "She's a proven goal scorer and she's eager to have an impact on the field for us. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team and we're looking forward to integrating her with the squad."

After 12 years in the Chelsea Youth Academy in the UK, Douglas had a stellar collegiate career for the Sun Devils. Her career culminated with her breaking the school records for total goals scored (60), winning the 2021 NCAA golden boot, and earning Third-Team All-American and All-Pac-12 First Team honors. Douglas, who became the first Sun Devil to earn All-American honors since 2002, also set the single-season school records for goals (19) and points (45).

"Nicole will offer a dynamic presence in the final third, with an ability to score from distance while also playing through her teammates to add a danger in the high press. We see her as a complementary offensive weapon to the Power FC attack and we believe that her ability to score goals in high volume will be a difference-maker for our push towards playoffs in the Super League headed into the 2nd half of the inaugural season."

Following her impressive collegiate career, Douglas was selected 26th overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft by the Washington Spirit. The forward made 10 appearances in her rookie season and recorded four shots that year. At the conclusion of the NWSL season, Douglas signed with the London Lionesses in the Women's Championship in England on a free transfer.

Douglas also represented the England Youth National Team at both the U-17 and U-19 levels. She scored five goals in eight appearances for the U-17's from 2016 to 2017 then made two appearances for the U-19 side from 2018 to 2019.

Power FC play its next home game on Sunday, Nov. 3 against Carolina Ascent FC at Audi Field with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets for the match, click HERE.

Nicole Douglas

Position: Midfield/Forward ¬Â¨

Birthplace: London, England ¬Â¨

Country: England ¬Â¨

Birthdate: 07/31/2000 ¬Â¨

Age: 24 ¬Â¨

Height: 5'7" ¬Â¨

Status: International

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.