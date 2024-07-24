DC Power Football Club Sign Phoebe Canoles & Katie Duong

July 24, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of Baltimore-native Phoebe Canoles, a decorated collegiate star and 3x Towson University captain, and Katie Duong, the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) 53rd overall draft pick out of Stanford University who broke out as a star individual player in the USL W League this Summer, pending league and federation approval. For fans looking to secure priority Season Ticket Memberships for Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are excited to announce the additions of Phoebe [Canoles] and Katie [Duong] to our team for the upcoming season," said Frédéric Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Both players bring valuable versatility and experience from collegiate soccer. Phoebe [Canoles] stood out to us not only for her attacking abilities, but also for her natural leadership qualities that were instrumental in guiding Towson University to a Coastal Athletic Association Championship. Katie [Duong] is a dynamic midfielder who excelled in college, and we believe she will be a key asset in our midfield."

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "Phoebe [Canoles] and Katie [Duong] are two young, versatile offensive players that will add grit and tenacity on the field and follow the trend of building a winning culture during the inaugural season. Phoebe is a local Baltimore homegrown player who brings toughness to multiple positions as a two-way competitor. Katie is a recent U.S. Youth National Team Player who has scored goals at the U20 level and was just honored as the USL W League Player of the Month in June and playing her best soccer heading into our season opener."

Power FC adds Towson University standout Phoebe Canoles, 22, to its attacking ranks ahead of the 2024/2025 season. A native of Perry Hall, MD, Canoles is a three-time All-Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) selection who played five seasons at Towson, amassing 21 goals and 24 assists in 71 appearances. The 5-foot-7-inch forward tallied nine game-winning goals and 214 shots during her collegiate career. Canoles was named team captain as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 and retained that role in her junior and senior seasons while leading Towson to a 2023 CAA Championship and NCAA tournament appearance.

Midfielder Katie Duong, 23, brings a plethora of high-level collegiate soccer experience to the roster, as the Portland, Ore. native suited up for both the University of Minnesota (2019-2020) and Stanford University (2021-2023) during her tenure. Along the way, Duong accumulated numerous accolades, including a 2020 All-Big Ten Second Team selection with the Golden Gophers and a 2022 Pac-12 Championship with the Cardinal, that ultimately led to her being drafted with the 53rd pick of the 2024 NWSL Draft by Portland Thorns. Duong has competed for the United States U20 Women's National Team (9 Caps) on the international circuit, including scoring a goal and adding three assists at 2020 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying in the Dominican Republic.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Phoebe Canoles

Position: Midfield/Forward

Birthplace: Baltimore, Md.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 08/01/2001

Age: 22

Height: 5'7"

Status: Domestic

Katie Duong Position: Midfield/Forward

Birthplace: Portland, Ore.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 3/17/2001

Age: 23

Height: 5'4"

Status: Domestic

