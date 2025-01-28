DC Power Football Club Forward Jorian Baucom Joins Fort Lauderdale United FC

January 28, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club has announced that forward Jorian Baucom has joined Fort Lauderdale United FC pending league and federation approval.

"We want to thank Jorian for her contributions and leadership to the club in our inaugural season," Jordan Stuart, DC Power Football Club President, said.

Baucom signed with DC Power Football Club as the first player in club history on June 27, 2024. In the 2024 USL Super League Fall Season, Baucom scored one goal in 13 appearances (12 starts) for Power FC. She scored the first goal in club history on Sept. 7 in a 1-1 draw against Dallas Trinity FC. Baucom recorded 20 shots (8 shots on target) in 1,001 minutes played for Power FC in its inaugural Fall season.

Baucom has previous professional experience in the US with three National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Clubs (Houston Dash, Racing Louisville, and NC Courage) after signing her first professional contract in 2019. Prior to that, Baucom was a standout collegiate player at Louisiana State University and the University of Colorado Boulder. The forward started her collegiate career with LSU and scored 33 goals in 65 appearances over three seasons. Baucom then transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder for her final year in 2018 and scored 12 goals in 20 appearances - the second most goals in one season in school history. She represented the United States at the Youth National Team (USYNT) level with the U-15, U-16, U-19, and U-20 teams.

