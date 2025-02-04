DC Power Football Club and Forward Mariah Lee Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

February 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club and forward Mariah Lee have agreed to mutually terminate her contract with the club.

"We want to thank Mariah for her contributions to the team in our inaugural season and wish her luck in the future," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said.

Lee signed with Power FC on July 10, 2024, and made her debut in the USL Super League inaugural match against Carolina Ascent FC on Aug. 17, 2024. In one season, Lee made 12 appearances (six starts) and completed 579 minutes. She recorded eight shots on goal with three on target.

Prior to joining Power FC, Lee played for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League Women. In one season with the Australian club, Lee scored two goals and recorded an assist in 14 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old had an impressive collegiate career with Stanford University (2014-2017) where she scored five goals in 59 appearances and winning an NCAA Championship before transferring to Wake Forest University for her senior year in 2018; she scored one goal in 13 appearances that year. After graduating, Lee signed with FF Lugano 1976 from Switzerland in 2019. That following season, Lee signed with OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2020. Lee made her NWSL debut in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on July 8, 2020. The following season, Lee signed with Scottish powerhouse, Celtic FC. In the 2021-'22 season, Lee scored six goals in 11 appearances for Celtic. She signed with Sporting de Huelva the following year and made five appearances before signing with Adelaide United in the A-League.

