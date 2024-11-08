DC Power Football Club Adjusts Kickoff to 6:30 p.m. on November 13 against Brooklyn FC
November 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, DC (Nov. 8, 2024) - DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League have announced an updated kickoff time for the match against Brooklyn FC on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Kickoff was previously slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and has been adjusted to 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the match are available for purchase.
Wednesday, November 13
Opponent: Brooklyn FC
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from November 8, 2024
- DC Power Football Club Adjusts Kickoff to 6:30 p.m. on November 13 against Brooklyn FC - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power Football Club Adjusts Kickoff to 6:30 p.m. on November 13 against Brooklyn FC
- DC Power Football Club Signs Forward Nicole Douglas
- DC Power FC Announces Schedule Changefor December 14 Match against Lexington SC
- Power FC Wins First Game at Audi Field
- DC Power Football Club Signs USYNT Player Riley Cross to an Academy Contract