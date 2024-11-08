DC Power Football Club Adjusts Kickoff to 6:30 p.m. on November 13 against Brooklyn FC

November 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC (Nov. 8, 2024) - DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League have announced an updated kickoff time for the match against Brooklyn FC on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Kickoff was previously slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and has been adjusted to 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the match are available for purchase.

Wednesday, November 13

Opponent: Brooklyn FC

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

