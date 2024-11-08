DC Power Football Club Adjusts Kickoff to 6:30 p.m. on November 13 against Brooklyn FC

Sports stats



DC Power FC

DC Power Football Club Adjusts Kickoff to 6:30 p.m. on November 13 against Brooklyn FC

November 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release


WASHINGTON, DC (Nov. 8, 2024) - DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League have announced an updated kickoff time for the match against Brooklyn FC on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Kickoff was previously slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and has been adjusted to 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the match are available for purchase.

Wednesday, November 13

Opponent: Brooklyn FC

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...

USL Super League Stories from November 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central