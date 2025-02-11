DC Power Football Club Acquires Forward Gianna Gourley on Loan from Fort Lauderdale United FC

February 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has acquired 24-year-old forward Gianna Gourley on loan from Fort Lauderdale United FC pending league and federation approval. Gourley is on loan with Power FC through June 30, 2025, with a club option to acquire her on a permanent transfer for the 2025/26 USL Super League season.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Gianna to the District," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "She was a natural number 9 with Fort Lauderdale United and we believe she will fit into the system of play we are trying to implement this upcoming second half of the season as we push for playoffs and add more goal scorers."

Last season, Gourley made her professional debut after signing with Fort Lauderdale United FC ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season. In the first half of the inaugural season, Gourley made nine appearances (two starts) totaling 250 minutes. She recorded eight shots with two on target during her first professional experience.

Prior to starting her professional career, Gourley was a standout forward at University of Iowa and Grand Canyon University (GCU) in division one of the NCAA where she was the national leader in career goals among active players by the end of her senior year.

Gourley played her first two NCAA seasons with University of Iowa. In her freshman year, she scored five goals for Iowa, the fourth-most on the team. The following year, Gourley made 16 appearances (three starts) and scored the game-winning goal against the University of Maryland on March 21, 2022. Gourley went on to appear for Iowa in the NCAA Tournament and made appearances in both games against Campbell University and UCLA.

Following her success at University of Iowa, Gourley transferred to Grand Canyon University with three years of NCAA eligibility remaining. In her first season with GCU, she earned First Team All-WAC honors after scoring 10 goals and adding six assists including a four-minute hat trick against Dixie State University on Sept. 25, 2021.

Gourley had a breakout season in 2022 when she set the Grand Canyon University offensive record after scoring 18 goals and recording six assists in 20 starts. She had five games where she scored multiple goals and had five game-winning goals, a record on her team. Her success earned her a spot on the All-WAC First Team for the second straight year and was among the top five scoring forwards in the nation.

Her Senior year was even better statistically, when Gourley was named All-WAC First Team and the 2023 WAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in goals (21) and points (47) across 23 matches in her final collegiate season. She was the Lopes' first All-America honoree as a third-team United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Gourley grew up in Nevada and attended Bishop Gorman High School. In her senior year, she was named the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring 31 goals and recording 11 assists.

Gianna Gourley

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Country: United States

Birthdate: 01/23/2001

Age: 24

Height: 5'9"

Status: Domestic

Previous Club: Fort Lauderdale United FC (USL Super League)

