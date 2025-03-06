DC Defenders Expand Community Partnerships Program

March 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced new extensions of its Community Partnerships program, providing an expanded platform for local community groups, schools, and youth sports programs to access Defenders home games.

At its core, the program will continue to provide tickets to local nonprofits that serve youth, support educational initiatives, and deliver life-changing resources to underresourced community members. New this season are fundraising opportunities for local nonprofits, school PTAs, and youth sports teams to generate charitable funds while experiencing Defenders football at Audi Field. The Defenders will also name a featured community partner for each home game, aligned with the game theme.

"The DMV is home to a vibrant and diverse community, and Defenders games offer an opportunity to come alongside fellow residents for more of the spring football we love," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business. "The expanded Community Partnerships program now allows even more ways for football to serve as a vehicle that fuels pride, access, and investment across our region."

Community Ticket Program

First introduced last season, the Defenders Community Ticket Program donates tickets to Defenders home games to area nonprofits that serve youth, support educational initiatives, and deliver life-changing resources to residents in the community. The program is designed to invite community members who may not otherwise be able to access professional sports into the game day experience as well as recognize community leaders of local organizations that serve to support our region.

Interested partners can inquire with the Defenders for eligibility requirements. In addition to complimentary tickets for constituents served, all participating nonprofit partners also receive a bespoke fundraising portal for supporters to purchase tickets that include a giveback of charitable funds.

School + Youth Sports Fundraising

New this season, the Defenders offer local school PTAs, youth football teams, and school-based sports teams a fun and easy way to fundraise while enjoying spring football at Audi Field. Each participating organization receives a custom ticket portal and marketing toolkit, offering affordable tickets starting at only $28. A $5 contribution goes back to the organization for every ticket purchased.

Featured Community Partners

Each Defenders home game will showcase one featured community partner, aligned with the game theme. These featured partners will not only have access to Community Ticket Program and fundraising benefits but also in-stadium fundraising, sideline feature, and email marketing exposure. Featured partners will be announced in advance of each Defenders home game.

To learn more about joining the Community Partnerships program, visit theufl.com/dc-community or contact the Defenders Tickets Sales team at tickets@ufldefenders.com.

