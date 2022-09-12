Daytona Tortugas Announce 2023 Schedule

September 12, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball, the Daytona Tortugas have announced their game schedule for the 2023 season on Monday afternoon. The Tortugas will play a grand total of 132 games with 66 games at Jackie Robinson Ballpark and another 66 contests on the road.

Daytona will open the 2023 Florida State League schedule on the road with a three-game series against the St. Lucie Mets on Friday, April 7. The Tortugas return home to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a six-game set against the Palm Beach Cardinals beginning on Tuesday, April 11.

That three-game set will be one of two the Tortugas will play during the 2023 campaign. Daytona will also play three on the road against the Palm Beach Cardinals from Friday, July 14, until Sunday, July 16, following a four-day break in the action from Monday, July 10, until Thursday, July 13.

Much like the previous two seasons, the Tortugas' schedule features a six-game series that runs from Tuesday until Sunday with Monday's serving as a league-wide off day.

Outside of the two series mentioned above, the only outlier to the league-wide Monday off day is for the Tortugas' July 4 celebration. There will be consecutive off days on Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27, before embarking on a six-game series from Wednesday, June 28, until Monday, July 3, in Tampa against the Tarpons. Daytona returns home to host the Bradenton Marauders for six games beginning on Tuesday, July 4, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

In addition to hosting a game on Independence Day, the Tortugas will also be at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15 vs. Palm Beach), Mother's Day (May 14 vs. St. Lucie), Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28 vs. Lakeland), and Father's Day (June 18 vs. Jupiter).

Daytona will close out the home schedule from Tuesday, August 29, until Sunday, September 3, - Labor Day Weekend - against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 2023 campaign closes on the road for the Tortugas with six games in St. Lucie against the East Division-rival Mets from Tuesday, September 5, through Sunday, September 10.

Unlike 2022, Daytona will not play all nine fellow Florida State League members during the 2023 campaign. The Tortugas do not have any scheduled contests against the Clearwater Threshers, an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The other eight teams in the circuit will appear for at least one scheduled six-game series in Daytona Beach.

In all, the 'Tugas will play 12 home games in April, 12 in May, 12 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August, and three in September.

All game times, for home and road contests, in addition to season tickets, will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 12, 2022

Daytona Tortugas Announce 2023 Schedule - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.