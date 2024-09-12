Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at Lake County; Playoffs--Game 2)

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 l East Division Playoffs, Game 2

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE l Video Webcast: Bally Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (40-26, 74-58) at Lake County Captains (36-28, 77-53)

RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 5.40) vs. RH Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 2.52)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of the Midwest League East Division Playoff Series. Lake County leads the series, 1-0.

Game 1 Recap: Lake County 4, Dayton 3. The Captains came from behind with three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 4-2 lead and held off a Dayton comeback bid in the bottom of the ninth. The Dragons had the tying run at third and winning run at first with no outs in the ninth but failed to score.

Regular Season Series with Lake County: Dayton 9, Lake County 9 (at Dayton: Dragons 6, Lake County 3). In seven of the nine Dayton wins over Lake County, the Captains scored two runs or less. Lake County averaged 2.0 runs per game in the nine Dayton wins. In the Dragons nine losses to Lake County, the Captains averaged 8.1 runs per game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

MWL Playoffs, Game 3: Friday, Sept. 13 (6:35 pm, if necessary): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 4.15) at Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (4-4, 4.53)

Standings/Playoffs: The MWL Playoffs consist of two rounds, and each series is best-of-three. In the first round (East Division Championship Series), the Dragons, as Second Half champions, battle Lake County, the first half winners. Wisconsin and Quad Cities are battling in the West Division championship series. The championship round of the playoffs will begin on September 15 at the West Division champion. The series will conclude in the East Division ballpark on September 17 and (if necessary) September 18.

Dragons Playoff History: The Dragons have gone to the Midwest League playoffs seven previous times, in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2017. They have reached the semi-final round four times, in 2000, 2001, 2008, and 2017, but have never reached the championship round (note that the playoffs featured three rounds prior to 2020).

Other Historical Notes: The Dragons winning percentage in the Second Half of .615 ranks third in franchise history for best winning percentage in a half season, trailing only 2011, 2nd Half (48-22, .686); and 2007, 1st Half (44-26, .629). The Dragons won 40 games in a half for the first time since the 1st Half in 2017 when they went 41-29 (Half-Seasons were 70 games prior to 2021; they are now 66 games). The Dragons finished with a winning record in both halves for the second time in franchise history (2001: 41-29 & 41-28). The Dragons full-season winning percentage of .565 ranks third in franchise history, trailing 2011 (.593) and 2001 (.590). The Dragons won the Second Half East Division title for just the second time in franchise history (2011). They have two first half division titles (2001, 2007) and four playoff berths as a wildcard team (second place teams qualified for post-season prior to the 2021 season).

How to Watch/Listen: All home and road Dragons games including all playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

