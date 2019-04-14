Dawgs to Face Birmingham Bulls in Semifinals
April 14, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will face the Birmingham Bulls in the semifinals of the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs. Roanoke will host game one on Thursday, April 18 at 7:05 PM at Berglund Center. The full schedule of the series is listed below.
GAME 1: Thursday, April 18 at Berglund Center - 7:05 PM
GAME 2: Friday, April 19 at Birmingham
GAME 3 (If necessary): Saturday, April 20 at Birmingham
Roanoke clashed with the Bulls seven times this season and went 3-2-2, including a 2-1-0 mark at home. The Dawgs advanced to the semis by way of a 2-0 sweep of the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen. Birmingham defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen on Sunday night, 5-0, in the winner-take-all game three of the series.
The SPHL reorganizes its postseason bracket following round one, the Challenge Round. Roanoke, the fifth seed, is the lowest seed of the four teams that advanced. It takes on Birmingham, the highest remaining seed. The other matchup in the semifinals features the number three seed Huntsville Havoc and the fourth-seeded Knoxville Ice Bears.
Tickets for game one of the semifinals will be available beginning on Monday at the Berglund Center box office beginning at 10:00 AM.
