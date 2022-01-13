Dawgs Bring Back Devito, Release McCartney

January 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Devito

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Devito(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Nick Devito has returned from his stint with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, and that the team has released forward Richie McCartney.

Devito has played in six games for Roanoke this season, tallying one goal and two assists. The five-foot-nine winger spent time with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder earlier this season, playing in seven games (two assists) for the Thunder from the start of the season until he was released and signed by the Dawgs on December 1. The Averill Park, New York native played in three games for the Steelheads after he was called up on December 29. Prior to the start of this season, the 26-year old forward played in three games for the ECHL's Worcester Railers during the 2019-2020 season after finishing his collegiate career at Morrisville State.

McCartney signed with the Dawgs back on November 11, and notched two assists and eight penalty minutes in 18 games for Roanoke this season. Prior to signing with the Dawgs, the rookie played in 66 career games for SUNY-Plattsburgh in his first three years of college before his senior year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-2021 season. The five-foot-ten forward scored 27 goals and added 15 assists during his time with the Cardinals.

The Dawgs have three games in three days against the Fayetteville Marksmen this weekend. Puck drop for Friday's away game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Crown Coliseum, Saturday's game will be back in Roanoke at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday afternoon will also be at Berglund Center at 3:05 p.m. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

Dawgs Bring Back Devito, Release McCartney - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.