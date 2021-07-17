Davis Moore Transferred to Wilmington

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that right-handed pitcher Davis Moore has been transferred from Fredericksburg to Advanced-A Wilmington.

Moore, 23, went 3-1 with a 3.58 earned run average in 18 relief appearances. The 15th round selection in the 2019 Draft struck out 41 batters in 27.2 innings, and was 2-for-3 in save opportunities. Of the FredNats' first 64 games, Moore finished a team-leading 12.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Niomar Gomez was sent on a minor league rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals on Friday. The 22-year-old has been on the Fredericksburg injured list since the start of the season.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 28 players, plus one player on a minor league rehab assignment.

The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night. First pitch from Bank of the James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Lynchburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

