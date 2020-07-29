David Peterson Dazzles in Major League Debut
July 29, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
David Peterson pitching for the Columbia Fireflies
(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Columbia Fireflies Staff)
Columbia, S.C. - Former Fireflies pitcher David Peterson tossed his first big league start Tuesday, earning a win in 5.2 innings of work, while allowing just two runs and fanning a trio of Red Sox batters. He is the ninth former-Fireflies player to make his Major League debut.
The lefty spent part of the 2018 season with the Fireflies, starting nine games and recording a 1.59 ERA across 59.1 innings. The New York Mets 2017 first round selection limited opponents to a .214 batting average and held a WHIP of 0.96 while in the South Atlantic League.
Heading into this season, MLB.com and Baseball America ranked the former Oregon Duck as the Mets 10th-best prospect.
Peterson is the third former Firefly to debut in the majors this season, joining Andres Gimenez and Blake Taylor, who made their debuts Friday.
Images from this story
|
David Peterson pitching for the Columbia Fireflies
(Columbia Fireflies Staff)
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2020
- David Peterson Dazzles in Major League Debut - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.