Dave Casey - 1948 - 2024

June 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







We are saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Casey, long-time Adirondack Red Wings head trainer and father to Thunder director of group sales, Jeff Casey.

Dave was Adirondack's first athletic trainer, working for the team from 1979 to 1993. More recently he was the chairman of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame, a role he took great pride in after being inducted himself in 2012.

He always had a story to tell about the Red Wings days, and it was no different when he attended our hall of fame ceremony back in February.

Our condolences to the Casey family.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.