Dates Unveiled for #OneFlock Summer Camp

January 10, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Junior Ducks Baseball Organization today have announced the dates for this year's #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks. Registration is now open for three different sessions of three-day-long baseball camps for children between the ages of five and 12 of all skill levels.

The following are the dates for each session, with each camp day running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Session 1: Monday, July 11 - Wednesday, July 13

Session 2: Monday, July 25 - Wednesday, July 27

Session 3: Monday, August 15 - Wednesday, August 17

The #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience is led by several Ducks players and alumni on the professional playing field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Registration and operation of the camp will be conducted by the Junior Ducks in coordination with the Long Island Ducks.

As part of their registration, all campers will receive an exclusive #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience t-shirt. Campers are expected to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and bring their own glove, bat and helmet, as well as plenty of water, a snack and lunch. Parents or guardians will be permitted into the ballpark to watch the camps if they wish.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 10, 2022

Dates Unveiled for #OneFlock Summer Camp - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.