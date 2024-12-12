Dashing Through the Lights 5K this Weekend

Friday, December 13th, the Stormers are hosting the 3rd annual Dashing Through the Lights 5k.

Runners are encouraged to come in their very best Christmas attire to dash through the Christmas Spirit Light Show. Whether they run it as a 5k or take it slow with a lite 1-mile stroll, each participant will receive a "Dashing Through The Lights" branded headband, a light-up necklace and a post-race beverage at Clipper Stadium's Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck. Prizes will be awarded to the most festive dressed! This event costs $40 for returning participants and $45 for new runners, starts at 10:00pm, and is open to all ages. Day of registration is $55. To register or learn more visit the Lancaster Stormers website at https://www.lancasterstormers.com/non- game-day-stadium-events/dashing-through-the-lights/

About Clipper Magazine Stadium

Clipper Magazine Stadium is a premier entertainment venue in Lancaster, PA, hosting a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, sports events, and community gatherings. With a capacity of over 8,000, the stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere and top-notch facilities for attendees of all ages.

