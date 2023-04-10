Danville Otterbots Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

April 10, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







Following the "7 Days of Promos" social media series, the Danville Otterbots are thrilled to release their complete 2023 promotional schedule. Featuring daily themes for all Tuesday-Sunday games, SIX firework shows, TWO bobblehead giveaways, FIVE total giveaways, and TWO specialty jersey nights, the 2023 season promises to go down in club history as the most loaded promo slate yet. The Otterbots 2023 Season is presented by Caesars Virginia.

Sources say the promo schedule is even more loaded than an order of BOTS Fries: French fries crisped to perfection, topped with pulled pork, barbeque sauce, and nacho cheese. Mmmmm, BOTS fries.

WEEKLY SPECIALS

TUESDAYS: $2 Tuesday, presented by Jesse Jones! Each Tuesday home game, enjoy select $2 concessions items, including Jesse Jones hot dogs, popcorn, water, chips, candy, and cotton candy!

WEDNESDAYS: All Faiths Night, and Bark in the Park! Back from 2022, every Wednesday will be an All Faiths Night, with ticket specials in place for local houses of worship and religious organizations to enjoy games together. Gates open one hour early for all faith groups, with dedicated ballpark space for small group meetings or devotional time before gates open to the public. Bark in the Park is back for the third straight season--bring your four-legged family members to the ballpark!

THURSDAYS: Thirsty Thursday, presented by KG Graphics! Beers starting at $1, what more do you need to know? Back from 2022 is a FREE limited-edition koozie for the first 250 beers purchased every Thursday.

New for 2023 is KARAOKE in The Wreck, by KG Graphics. Snag a koozie and some dollar beers, and show us why you're the next Danvillian Idol.

FRIDAYS: Friday Fireworks! POST. GAME. FIREWORKS after each Friday home game. BOOM, BANG, HISS!

SATURDAYS: Spectacular Giveaways! Every Saturday home game will feature an entry giveaway for the first 500 fans through the gates. Giveaway details can be found below.

SUNDAYS: United Way Nonprofit Sunday presented by United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County, Kids Run the Bases! Every Sunday, local nonprofits will be highlighted by the United Way of Danville-

Pittsylvania County at the ballpark. Each nonprofit will ask for donations and/or volunteer sign ups. Otterbots fans who register to volunteer OR bring donations specific to featured organizations will receive $2 off their ticket! Detailed information on sought donations found below. Don't forget: Kids run the bases after every Sunday game!

HIGHLIGHTED THEME NIGHTS

Tuesday, June 6th: Opening Night, presented by Caesars Virginia! Kick off the 2023 season with a bang-- literally. Post-game fireworks will cap off the first game of the season, and don't forget to grab your magnet schedule giveaway!

Saturday, June 10th: Scotter Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Hargrave Military Academy! The best mascot in the world, everyone's favorite otter, the first bobblehead in Otterbots history: Scotter! Get to the ballpark early--only the first 500 fans through the gates get a bobblehead!

Sunday, June 11th: United Way Nonprofit Sunday, Scotter's Birthday Party! Come celebrate Scotter's third birthday with mascots from all over the region, capped off with kids run the bases after the game! FEATURED NONPROFITS (and requested donations): Big Brothers Big Sisters (School notebooks, mechanical pencils), Habitat for Humanity (Paint brushes, paint rollers, painting tape, 10 White light switch plates), Danville Church and Community Tutorial Program (Headphones, 3rd-grade level books, Chik-Fil-A gift cards), Danville Speech and Hearing (Donation of $5 or more), Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area (Books, Bottles of Water).

Thursday, June 15th: Thirsty Thursday presented by KG Graphics, City of Danville Employee Night! It's the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, and the debut of karaoke in The Wreck!

Friday, June 16th: Post Game FIREWORKS!

Saturday, June 17th: House of the Otter Night, Pennant Giveaway! Pick up the Otterbots banner and carry it into battle as we look to take control over the 7 Kingdoms of the Appalachian League. The first 500 fans through the gates get a one-of-a-kind 'House of the Otter' sigil pennant as the ballpark transforms into a medieval kingdom. Live music on the concourse, live jousting on the field, crazy concessions specials!

Sunday, June 18th: United Way Nonprofit Sunday, Father's Day, Juneteenth Celebration! Celebrate Father's Day with pregame parent-child catch in the outfield, and post-game kids run the bases. Our 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration will highlight the history of the Danville All-Stars, tell the story of Danville's place in the Civil Rights Movement, and celebrate Freedom Day. FEATURED NONPROFITS (and requested donations): The Arc of the Southside (Membership in The Arc), Haven of the Dan River Region (Toothbrushes, soap, toothpaste, coloring books, children's games), Pittsylvania County Schools Book Buddies (New or gently used 1st-grade level books), Goodwill Industries (Notebooks, pencils, backpacks), Virginia Legal Aid Society.

Thursday, June 29th: Pride Night, Thirsty Thursday presented by KG Graphics! It's our 3rd Annual Pride Night in collaboration with Collidescope, and we've kicked it up a notch: the Otterbots will be taking the field in SPECIALTY JERSEYS! Our ballpark is for everyone, and each member of our community deserves to feel invited and welcomed at our games. We are proud to continue elevating our annual Pride celebrations. Game- worn jerseys to be auctioned off!

Friday, June 30th: Post Game FIREWORKS!

Monday, July 3rd: Stars & Stripes Spectacular Fireworks! Baseball, hot dogs, and fireworks: what better way to celebrate America's birthday? Kick off your Independence Day with a night at the ballpark, featuring our largest fireworks show of the season!

Saturday, July 8th: Lulu-Style Belt Bag Giveaway, presented by Chatham Hall! That's right, we know fashion when we see it. The first 500 fans through the gates will get a limited edition, Otterbots-branded lulu- style belt bag, thanks to our friends with Chatham Hall!

Sunday, July 9th: United Way Nonprofit Sunday, Splash Sunday presented by Chatham Hall! Wear a bathing suit and bring a towel, we're going to a pool party! Celebrate summer while enjoying water slides and a foam pit on the concourse, thanks to Chatham Hall. FEATURED NONPROFITS (and requested donations): American Red Cross ($5 donations to Red Cross), Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services-Healthy Families (Diapers, baby wipes, formula, diaper cream), Southern Area Agency on Aging (Large print word search puzzle books, non-skid adult socks), House of Hope (All-purpose spray cleaner, bottles of toilet bowl cleaner, 1 roll bus tokens), RASAP Youth Advisory Council.

Monday, July 10th: Sensory Night, presented by The Hughes Center! While Luca's Place Ballpark Sensory Room is open during each and every home game, we understand that the ballpark is an easy place for a sensory overload. For our 2nd Annual Sensory Night, the volume of the speakers will be set to low, there will be minimal crowd chants started by the Otterbots Hype Team, and sensory kits will be available at Fan Services for any fan that requests one. In addition, this year's Sensory Night will feature the Otterbots taking the field SPECIALTY JERSEYS! Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off.

Thursday, July 13th: Thirsty Thursday, presented by KG Graphics!

Friday, July 14th: Post Game FIREWORKS!

Wednesday, July 26th: All-Faiths Night, Bark in the Park, Christmas in July! Celebrate Christmas in July by bringing an unwrapped gift to donate to Toys for Tots!

Thursday, July 27th: Thirsty Thursday, presented by KG Graphics!

Friday, July 28th: Post Game FIREWORKS!

Saturday, July 29th: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Caesars Virginia, Joe Mantiply Bobblehead Giveaway! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a local legend's bobblehead. 2022 MLB All-Star Joe Mantiply was born in Danville, graduated from Tunstall High School, and pitched at Virginia Tech before beginning his professional career. Last season he represented the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Midsummer Classic. Now, he will forever be immortalized in bobblehead form! Fan Appreciation Night will feature concessions and merchandise specials, and surprise in-game giveaways, presented by Caesars Virginia!

All those incredible promotions, and we're still not done. One more HUGE announcement will come in a shock-drop before Opening Night, so keep your eyes peeled. If you think you're excited now, just you wait.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 th.

The 2023 Otterbots season is presented by Caesars Virginia. Season tickets, corporate partnership opportunities, and group outings are currently available for the 2023 season. For more information, email austin@danvilleotterbots.com or call the front office at 434-554-4487. Appalachian League Opening Night will be hosted in Danville, as the Burlington Sock Puppets visit the Otterbots on Tuesday, June 6th.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 10, 2023

Danville Otterbots Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule - Danville Otterbots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.