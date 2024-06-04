Danbury Tenders Goaltender, Jack Fialkooff, Ahead of 2024-25 Season

June 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks have tendered Jack Fialkoff ahead of their 2024-25 campaign.

The New York native had a combined 28 games played between the BCHL and NAHL. The 20-year-old played five games with the Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL), for five games, where he posted a goals against avg. of 4.53 and a.867 save percentage. Fialkoff also played 23 games for the Philadelphia Rebels (NAHL), putting up a 3.36 goals against average and a.905 save percentage.

Danbury continues to add more talent to their roster, as they add some depth in net ahead of the NAHL Draft on June 12.

