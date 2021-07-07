Danbury Hat Tricks and Coca-Cola Continue Partnership

DANBURY, CT - Coca-Cola will continue to be the exclusive beverage provider of the Danbury Hat Tricks and Danbury Arena.

The Hat Tricks and Coca-Cola first partnered in 2019, bringing Coca-Cola products to the Danbury Arena for the first time in the venue's history.

With a local sales and distribution center in Naugatuck, Connecticut, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast (CCBN) is proud to bottle and sell products owned by The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Monster Energy Corporation, Fairlife, and BODYARMOR.

Hat Tricks Partner & President, Herm Sorcher, commented, "Our first year with Coca-Cola was very successful and we are extremely excited to continue this relationship between our brands."

CCBN general manager Todd Anderson added, "Coca-Cola is excited about our continued partnership with The Danbury Hat Tricks."

"Coca-Cola has been serving the Danbury area since 1918 and this partnership gives us another opportunity to be a part of the Danbury community. We look forward to refreshing Hat Tricks fans for many years to come," Anderson said.

The continued partnership will allow fans to enjoy branded co-promotions throughout the year, including Family Packs (tickets, Coca-Cola products, and food) at discounted rates and exclusive Hat Tricks experiences, opportunities, and events to participate in.

The Danbury Hat Tricks return to the ice this fall. For any ticket inquiries, contact Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com or call 203-794-1704.

