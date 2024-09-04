Danbury Hat Tricks 2024 Preseason Preview vs. New Jersey

September 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

This weekend the Hat Tricks will hit the ice for a home-and-home preseason series against their division rival, the New Jersey Titans.

Heading into this weekend, the Hat Tricks have 10 veteran players, a new coaching staff, and a younger overall roster. Their new head coach, Lenny Caglianone served as an assistant coach and player scout for the Titans when they hoisted the Roberston Cup in 2022. Whilst the Titans have a larger core of returners and a returning coaching staff that saw playoffs last season.

Last year, Danbury went 3-4-1-0 in the season series versus New Jersey. The last two meetings between these teams was also a home-and-home that ended in favour of the Titans. Danbury concluded their season in rough fashion, winning three of their last 11. New Jersey finished their year winning 11 of their remaining 14 games, followed by a second round exit in the 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs, when the Maryland Black Bears swept the series to eventually move on to the Robertson Cup Final.

The puck drops on Friday, September 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena, which is free for all fans to attend. Followed by Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 p.m. at the Middletown Ice Complex.

