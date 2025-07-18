Damon Webb Shuts the Crowd DOWN with a Pick-Six!: CFL

July 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Chris Streveler is intercepted at the 15 by Damon Webb, who takes it in for the touchdown and quiets the home crowd in Winnipeg.







