Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 24, 2026
Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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FINAL IN NEW YORK
The Dallas Wings defeat the New York Liberty, 91-76!
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Paige Bueckers: 24 PTS | 6 REB | 8-8 FT ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Azzi Fudd: 24 PTS | 6 3PM | 3 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Arike Ogunbowale: 19 PTS | 5 3PM | 5 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jessica Shepard: 10 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST
Fudd's 17-point third quarter tied for the second-most points scored in any quarter by a rookie in WNBA history.
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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