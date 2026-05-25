Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 24, 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







FINAL IN NEW YORK

The Dallas Wings defeat the New York Liberty, 91-76!

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Paige Bueckers: 24 PTS | 6 REB | 8-8 FT ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Azzi Fudd: 24 PTS | 6 3PM | 3 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Arike Ogunbowale: 19 PTS | 5 3PM | 5 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jessica Shepard: 10 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST

Fudd's 17-point third quarter tied for the second-most points scored in any quarter by a rookie in WNBA history.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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