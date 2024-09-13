Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
September 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Allie Thornton scored the first hat trick in USL Super League history while Chioma Ubogagu struck twice and Amber Brooks notched a goal and two assists to lead Dallas Trinity FC to a 6-2 victory against Lexington SC at the Cotton Bowl for the first win in Trinity history.
