Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

September 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Allie Thornton scored the first hat trick in USL Super League history while Chioma Ubogagu struck twice and Amber Brooks notched a goal and two assists to lead Dallas Trinity FC to a 6-2 victory against Lexington SC at the Cotton Bowl for the first win in Trinity history.

