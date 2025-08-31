Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Maya McCutcheon scores the lone goal as Dallas Trinity FC gets the 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas is the only Gainbridge Super League team to secure wins with both of their first two matches of the 2025/26 season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.