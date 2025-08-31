Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

USLSL Dallas Trinity FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Maya McCutcheon scores the lone goal as Dallas Trinity FC gets the 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas is the only Gainbridge Super League team to secure wins with both of their first two matches of the 2025/26 season.

