Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Maya McCutcheon scores the lone goal as Dallas Trinity FC gets the 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas is the only Gainbridge Super League team to secure wins with both of their first two matches of the 2025/26 season.
