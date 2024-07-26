Dallas Trinity FC to Face FC Barcelona

July 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC, the new professional women's soccer team in North Texas, will face off against one of the most successful women's soccer teams in the world, FC Barcelona, in a friendly match August 30th at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The current champion of LaLiga F and the UEFA Women's Champions League, Barcelona Femení is considered one of the best female soccer teams in the world. It holds nine league titles, 10 Copas de la Reina, an annual cup competition for Spanish women's association football teams, four Supercopas, as well as 10 Copas Catalunyas.

"FC Barcelona is one of the most prestigious and successful football clubs in the world," said Dallas Trinity FC President, Charlie Neil. "Their women's team has received significant recognition for its high level of play and success in domestic and international competitions. This friendly will give us a valuable opportunity to compete and stand in alignment with another top-tier international squad."

Dallas Trinity FC is one of eight teams in the new USL Super League, a Division I professional women's soccer league. Its inaugural season begins next month, less than two weeks prior to the friendly match against FC Barcelona.

The tour is organized by NSN (Never Say Never), a global company that connects audiences through sports and entertainment. The company has offices in Barcelona (Spain), Tokyo (Japan), CDMX (Mexico), and RAK (United Arab Emirates).

Dallas Trinity FC will play its home games at Fair Park's Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas for the entire 2024-25 season. The team will face DC Power FC for its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7. The season will kick off in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Sun FC on August 18th.

