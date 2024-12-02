Dallas Trinity FC Loses on Road to Fort Lauderdale United FC, 2-1

December 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DAVIE, Florida - Dallas Trinity FC (5-2-5, 20 points) fell to Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-2, 14 points) on Sunday night at Beyond Bancard Field, 2-1.

ANOTHER ONE FOR ALLIE

Forward Allie Thornton scored Dallas' lone goal of the game in the 68th minute, good for her fifth of the season. The Arlington, Texas native and SMU alum leads the team in goals scored and is tied for second in the league.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 5-2-5 (20 points) on the season and sits in third place in the USL Super League standings.

- Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

- DTFC is now 3-2-2 on the road this year.

- Dallas now has a 1-1-0 record versus Fort Lauderdale this season, as they won 1-0 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will head home for their last two matches of the 2024 Fall season. They take on Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-3-4, 16 points) on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On tonight's loss...

"I think conceding early in the game as we did, through an error that we made ourselves, rocked us psychologically. We never really regained confidence from that in the first half and they were potentially the better team, creating chances. I can't fault our team's effort, character, and the resilience that they showed in the second half to get themselves back in the game and then try to go win the game."

On trying to finish off the Fall season strong...

"We have to learn from tonight's situation and when not to overplay. Possessing the ball with intensity and in the right areas of the field are really important. Tonight hurts for us all as a team and it should, but we'll get back to the training field and work hard."

Forward Allie Thornton

Thoughts on the match tonight...

"I think that our start was a little bit slow. After that first goal against us, we definitely started to pick it up and move the ball. We gained the momentum in the second half getting the equalizer and created a lot of dangerous scoring opportunities. It was disappointing we couldn't put one away but that's just the nature of the game sometimes and it's something for us to work on moving forward."

On scoring her fifth goal of the season...

"As a striker, it's all about the repetitions that you're getting in training. At the same time, it's hard to score goals without getting a pass from your teammates. Of course as a striker, it's your responsibility to put it away but my team also makes it a lot easier for me because they're dishing me good passes in front of goal."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from December 2, 2024

Dallas Trinity FC Loses on Road to Fort Lauderdale United FC, 2-1 - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.