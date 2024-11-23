Dallas Trinity FC Impresses on Road, Downs Carolina Ascent FC 1-0

November 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Dallas Trinity FC (5-1-5, 20 points) defeated Carolina Ascent FC (5-2-6, 21 points) on Saturday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium, 1-0.

MEZA ON THE MONEY

Midfielder Samantha Meza scored the match's lone goal early, in just the third minute of play. The Dallas, Texas native has now found the back of the net twice this season, with her first goal coming in the team's home opener versus DC Power FC on Sept. 7.

CLEAN SHEET NO. 4

Goalkeeper Madison White recorded the team's fourth clean sheet of the season. The Plano, Texas native was in goal for the team's previous three clean sheets as well: Oct. 16 at DC Power FC (D, 0-0), Nov. 2 versus Fort Lauderdale United FC (W, 2-0) and Nov. 20 versus Spokane Zephyr FC (D, 0-0).

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 5-1-5 (20 points) on the season and sits in third place in the USL Super League standings.

-Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Carolina.

- DTFC's unbeaten streak extends to seven and the club is now 3-1-2 on the road this year.

- Dallas now has a 1-0-1 record versus Carolina this season; the teams played to a 2-2 draw on Friday, Oct. 25 at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will play their final road match of the 2024 Fall season. They take on Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-5-2, eleven points) on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT from Beyond Bancard Field. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

Thoughts on tonight's match...

"For us, we've been a little disappointed in the last two matches in terms of our lack of competitive edge. Tonight our focus was to play with confidence, possession, to be composed and to bring that additional competitive edge. I feel like we had that in abundance and I think we won the fight physically tonight."

On extending the team's unbeaten streak to seven...

"What's important is that we just take it one game at a time. We keep looking to build meaningful relationships between players and staff and to just stick together. We just keep fighting one game at a time."

Midfielder Samantha Meza

On the mindset for tonight...

"I think as a team we came out with a lot of energy, which was our intention and our goal. Considering that the past few games we've come out a little too mellow for our liking, that energy is important and contagious. I really just had some fun out there tonight."

On getting a road win in Carolina...

"Road wins are tough, really tough. You're not in your environment, you're not around your home crowd, fans, family or friends. I think the win really speaks to Dallas and how talented we are. We have a good starting eleven and high-quality people on the bench that can come on and change games. It just speaks to the whole squad and the deepness of our squad."

For credential requests and media inquiries, please contact media@dallastrinityfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.