'Dads Daily Promotions Released

March 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads have revealed their daily promotional lineup for the 2023 season.

Homestands will typically kick off on Tuesdays with the popular Dollar Dog Tuesdays, thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. As part of the promotion, hot dogs are $1, and fans are welcome to bring their dogs for $1. Tuesdays are also Craft Beer Tuesdays, by Lowes Foods, and craft pints will be a discounted $4.

Kids Win Wednesdays, presented by Arby's, will also be returning this season. On Wednesday night games, all kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

Thursdays will feature a packed slate of promotions. Thirsty Thursdays, with discounted draft beer and Pepsi products, are returning thanks to Focus News. As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, Peoples Bank customers can show their cards at the ticket office for a discounted ticket. Planet Fitness members can also show their member cards for a discounted $6 ticket to section 212, the Planet Fitness Section.

Following every Friday night home game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks. There will also be special shows on Sunday, May 28th, Sunday, July 2nd, and Saturday, August 19th.

Ten of the twelve Saturday games will feature a giveaway while two will have a post-game Christian Concert. The Social Club Misfits will perform on Saturday, May 6th while NewSong will take the stage on Saturday, July 29th. The full giveaway list will be released tomorrow.

Church Bulletin Sundays, presented by Catawba Shoe Store, are returning to close out the week. Fans can bring their Church Bulletin to the game to purchase a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will donate $4 from each ticket back to the bulletin's respective church.

Kids also can run the bases following games every day of the week.

On Fridays and Saturday, the Crawdads will host Launch-A-Ball, courtesy of Haworth, where fans can purchase tennis balls to throw at targets placed on the field for a chance to win prizes such as season tickets.

On select days, the Crawdads are partnering with local non-profits to collect need items. Fans can donate the requested items to receive free parking. Items must be of at least a $5 value (the price of single game parking).

Daily promotions do not apply on day games or July 2nd.

Single game tickets will go on sale this Saturday at the Spring Fling presented by Lonnie Shook CPA. More details on the promotional schedule will be released throughout the week.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2023

'Dads Daily Promotions Released - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.