Daccord's Second Straight Shutout Has Firebirds up 2-0 in Finals

June 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears in game two of the Calder Cup Finals by the final score of 4-0. Backed by Joey Daccord's second straight shutout, the Firebirds scored four times in the second period to earn a 2-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals.

The goal scoring began in the second period as Jesper Froden beat Hunter Shepard on the powerplay. Cameron Hughes and Alexander True picked up the helpers on Froden's fourth goal of the playoffs and second goal of the series.

Austin Poganski extended the Firebird's lead just 1:14 after Froden's strike. Shane Wright took the puck towards the Hershey net and found Poganski who ripped it past Shepard for his first goal of the playoffs. The secondary assist belonged to Ryker Evans.

Coachella Valley used some puck luck to make it 3-0. Evans put a shot towards the net that ricocheted off a Bears' defenseman and into the back of the net. The goal was Evans' fourth of the postseason and was assisted by Max McCormick and Kole Lind.

Cameron Hughes netted his first goal of the postseason and capped off the scoring in the second period. Hughes split through the defense and made a move to go top shelf on Shepard to give the Firebirds a 4-0 lead. Joey Daccord earned the lone assist on the powerplay tally.

Joey Daccord is the first goaltender to begin the Calder Cup Finals with consecutive shutouts since Moe Roberts of the Cleveland Barons in 1939.

Coachella Valley went to the powerplay a total of nine times in the game and scored twice while the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

The Firebirds head to Hershey for game three against the Bears this Tuesday, June 13th. Puck drop is set for 4pm PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 3 - Tue., June 13 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT

Game 4 - Thu., June 15 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 17 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT

*Game 6 - Mon., June 19 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*Game 7 - Wed., June 21 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*if necessary

AWAY GAME WATCH PARTIES

