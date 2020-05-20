Cyclones Announce 2020-2021 Home Schedule

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the home schedule for the 2020-21 season. For the fourth-straight season and five times in the last six years, the Cyclones will open up at home when they welcome in the Wheeling Nailers to U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday, October 17 at 7:35pm.

Once again, Cincinnati's home season schedule features 36 games. This year will see the Cyclones face Central Division rivals an astounding 29 times at home including seeing Fort Wayne, Indy, Kalamazoo, and Wheeling 6 times each while Toledo only visit 5 times. Out of Division opponents include Adirondack, Allen, Atlanta, Tulsa, and Wichita.

The 2020-2021 Home Schedule can be found below:

GAME # DATE OPPONENT

1 Saturday, October 17 Wheeling

2 Thursday, October 29 Wheeling

3 Friday, November 6 Indy

4 Saturday, November 7 Toledo

5 Tuesday, November 10 Fort Wayne

6 Friday, November 13 Toledo

7 Saturday, November 14 Wheeling

8 Wednesday, November 18 Kalamazoo

9 Wednesday, November 25 Kalamazoo

10 Friday, November 27 Tulsa

11 Friday, December 11 Indy

12 Saturday, December 12 Fort Wayne

13 Wednesday, December 16 Toledo

14 Friday, December 18 Indy

15 Saturday, December 26 Wheeling

16 Monday, December 28 Atlanta

17 Thursday, December 31 Atlanta

18 Friday, January 8 Toledo

19 Saturday, January 9 Kalamazoo

20 Sunday, January 17 Indy

21 Friday, January 29 Allen

22 Saturday, January 30 Fort Wayne

23 Sunday, January 31 Fort Wayne

24 Friday, February 5 Kalamazoo

25 Wednesday, February 10 Kalamazoo

26 Saturday, February 13 Wichita

27 Sunday, February 14 Wheeling

28 Saturday, February 27 Fort Wayne

29 Sunday, February 28 Fort Wayne

30 Sunday, March 14 Toledo

31 Wednesday, March 17 Adirondack

32 Friday, March 19 Adirondack

33 Sunday, March 21 Wheeling

34 Friday, March 26 Indy

35 Saturday, March 27 Indy

36 Friday, April 9 Kalamazoo

2020-21 Home Schedule Notes:

- Home Games: 36

- Schedule By Month: Oct. (2), Nov. (8), Dec. (7), Jan (6), Feb. (6), Mar. (6), April (1)

- Season and Home Opener: 10/17 vs. Wheeling Nailers

- Home Games Against Central Division: 29

- Opponents not on 2020-21 Home Schedule: 8 (Florida Everblades, Jacksonville IceMen, Idaho Steelheads, Norfolk Admirals, Orlando Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush, South Carolina Stingrays, Utah Grizzlies, )

- Most-Frequent Home Opponent: Fort Wayne, Indy, Kalamazoo, and Wheeling (6 Times)

