Cyber Weekend Special and 2025 Individual Tickets on Sale Date Announced by Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had such an amazing 2024 season that they want you to start planning for the 2025 season by purchasing tickets to see the Rattlers in action at Neuroscience Group Field.

First up is a Cyber Weekend ticket special available beginning on Friday, November 29 for $79. This offer includes eight undated reserved bleacher seat vouchers for any 2025 home game, an opportunity to throw out a first pitch, and four on-field passes to watch batting practice before a Friday home game in June, July, or August. The Cyber Weekend package is available at this link from 9:00am on November 29 until 11:59pm on Monday, December 2.

Fans may order box seats, patio tables, All-You-Can-Eat seats, and club seats for individual games of the 2025 season beginning at 10:00am on Monday, December 2. These tickets will only be available online for now.

Additionally, there will be no fees added to any ticket orders that are made between 10:00am on December 2 and 10:00am on Tuesday, December 3 for a Cyber Monday special!

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

