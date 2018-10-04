Cutters Named 2018 New York-Penn League Outstanding Club

The Williamsport Crosscutters have been named the recipient of the Vincent McNamara Outstanding Club Award for 2018 by the New York-Penn League. The team is also this year's John H. Johnson President's Award nominee from the New York-Penn League. The honors were announced by New York-Penn League President Ben Hayes as part of the league's annual awards.

"On behalf of the entire Crosscutters organization, we are truly humbled to receive this accolade," said Peter Freund, Principal Owner. "We have worked incredibly hard over the past several years to implement our vision for the club in Williamsport and it's an honor to be recognized for it."

The John H. Johnson President's Award is Minor League Baseball's highest honor, bestowed on a club annually at the Winter Meetings. The award honors a "complete" baseball franchise that demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community, league and the baseball industry.

Cutters Vice-President/General Manager Doug Estes stated, "We are very humbled to accept the New York-Penn Leagues nomination for the John H. Johnson President's Award. The teams in our league are some of the best in the business, so it is with significant gratitude that we accept this nomination and recognition."

The 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings™ will be held Dec. 9-13, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Crosscutters 2019 season opens on June 14. Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, groups and corporate partnerships are available by calling (570) 326-3389.

