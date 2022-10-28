Curve Welcome Six Staff Members to New Positions

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce several additions to their full-time staff including several promotions for current staff members.

The Curve are thrilled to welcome Michelle Gravert to the position of Assistant General Manager, becoming the first woman to hold the title in the team's franchise history. Gravert joined the Curve in November 2015 as the team's Director of Merchandise where for the last seven years she has overseen The Stockyard Team Store and retail operations throughout the ballpark. In her role as Assistant General Manager, Gravert will continue to lead the team's retail and branding operations while embracing a leadership role on the team's staff by overseeing the team's internship and staff training programs. Gravert hails from Davenport, Iowa and is entering her 12th season working in minor league baseball following her graduation from St. Ambrose University and stints as a member of the front office staff in Princeton (Rookie, Rays) and Bowling Green (Single-A, Rays) prior to joining Altoona.

"As we prepare for the 25th season of Curve baseball, we've assembled a close-knit group of hard-working and loyal employees for Curve baseball that will make this season the best one in team history!" said Curve GM Nate Bowen.

Altoona is also pleased to welcome Ryan Neely to his role as Mascot Coordinator for the Curve. Neely joined the Curve in August of 2022 after working in mascot roles with the Washington Wild Things (2014-17) and Lexington Legends (2017-22) following his graduation from Trinity Area High School and attendance at Slippery Rock University where he studied Sport Management and performed as Rocky, the department's mascot. Neely lists some of his favorite sports teams as the Kentucky Wildcats for football and basketball as well as the Atlanta Braves and New England Patriots.

In the Operations Department, the Curve welcomed Mackennon Watson during the 2022 season as Head Groundskeeper. An Altoona native, Watson joined the Curve after serving on the Grounds Crew for the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) while primarily working as a teacher at Queens Grant High School and before that at Summit Charter School. Watson attended Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina where he played baseball and ran Cross Country and Track & Field. Watson returns to Blair County where he also has served as an Assistant Baseball Coach at Altoona Area High School. The Curve are also pleased to welcome Louis Miller as the team's Operations Assistant for the 2023 campaign.

Logan Ulmer has joined the sales and service department as a Ticket Account Manager. Ulmer comes to the Curve after graduating from SUNY Oneonta where he earned a B.S. in Sport Management in May of 2022. Ulmer has previously served as a Gameday Operations Intern with the Binghamton Black Bears (FPHL) and grew up attending games at Mirabito Stadium, home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A, New York Mets).

Altoona is also pleased to welcome Jamie Skipper to the full-time staff as Director of Concessions, succeeding Glenn McComas. Skipper has 37 years of retail experience and 25 years of management including several seasons as a Stand Manager for the Curve. Away from the ballpark, Skipper has volunteered and sang for the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus and Hollidaysburg United Methodist Church Choir. Skipper is the proud owner of a 1972 Buick Skylark, where he enjoys cruising his wife of 27 years, Renee.

