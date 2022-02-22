Curve Reveal 2022 Promotional Schedule

February 22, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - With 45 days until Opening Day, the Altoona Curve are pleased to reveal the full promotional schedule for the 2022 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

"The fun is right around the corner with single game tickets going on sale on Saturday and this year's slate of promotions will have something for everyone," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Our staff has put in significant time and energy into creating a unique entertainment calendar that we're excited to share today."

It all kicks off on Friday, April 8 on Opening Day with a patriotic theme at PNG Field when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators at 6:00 p.m. and the talented Joe Everson takes to the field to paint an amazing patriotic painting while singing the National Anthem. After nine innings of fun, fans will enjoy the first post-game fireworks show of the season presented by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Furrer Beverage, Bedford Regional Urology and Ollinger Brothers, Inc.

The season's opening weekend homestand against Harrisburg wraps up on Sunday, April 10 with a 2022 Poster Schedule giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Bolger Brothers Inc.

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Curve will wear several specialty jerseys this season paying homage to the history of the city of Altoona and important causes. For every Thursday night home game, beginning on Thursday April 21 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Curve will take the field wearing special Mountain City jerseys, presented by Keller Engineers, that pay tribute to the Altoona Mountain Citys, a professional baseball franchise that played in Altoona in 1884.

To see a special early reveal of the jersey's, click here. In the Curve's final Thursday home game on September 15 against the Reading Fightin Phils fans can place their birds on game-worn and autographed jerseys via the LiveSource app with proceeds benefitting American Rescue Workers.

On Saturday May 21 the Curve will wear their second specialty jersey of the season on Mental Health Awareness night. A green pinstripe jersey will contain the names of loved ones who have died by suicide and proceeds from the jersey sales, auctioned through the LiveSource app, will support mental health programs in the community. Mental Health Awareness night is presented by the Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, the Blair County System of Care and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The third specialty jersey of the season will take place on a marquee night at the ballpark when the Curve celebrate Hockey Night on Saturday, June 18 when they host one of the rival Erie SeaWolves. The Hockey Night jersey's feature a vibrant blue and yellow color combination with trimmings that remind us of our favorite hockey sweaters, presented by the Railroaders Memorial Museum, with postgame Fireworks and Scout Night. For a sneak peek at the jersey's, click here.

The fourth and final specialty jersey that the Curve will take the field in Hawaiian Jersey's on Sunday, July 17 when the Curve wrap up a series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The jerseys, presented by UPMC Center for Rehab Services and Family Services Inc., feature vibrant floral print that will be a fan favorite. Like other specialty jerseys, the Hawaiian jerseys will be made available for sale through the LiveSource app with proceeds benefitting Family Services Inc.

BOBBLEHEADS

The first of four Curve bobblehead giveaways will take place on Saturday, May 14 when the Curve host the Somerset Patriots at 4:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at PNG Field will receive a Reverse Punxsutawney Phil Bobblehead, presented by Peoples Natural Gas. Fans holding tickets for the original giveaway date, August 20, 2021, may exchange their ticket for a ticket of equal of lesser value for this game, subject to availability.

Two bobblehead giveaways this season will honor the heritage of baseball in Altoona. On Friday, June 17 the Curve will celebrate the 2017 Eastern League Championship with a celebratory LOCO Flag Bobblehead, presented by UniFirst. On Friday, August 5 the first 1,000 fans will receive a Vintage Bobblehead, presented by Nuts For You.

The final bobblehead giveaway of the season may be the most creative bobblehead given away in minor league baseball in 2022 with the Color Your Own Bobblehead on Friday, July 1 when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators. The first 1,000 fans can design their own bobblehead on the frame of a former Curve pitcher.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES AND PREMIUM GIVEAWAYS

The Curve will celebrate Independence Day Weekend with a series hosting the Harrisburg Senators and welcome US Olympic gold medalist and professional wrestler Kurt Angle on Saturday July 2. The holiday weekend finishes off with a Fireworks spectacular on Sunday, July 3 as the Curve wrap up a series with the Bowie Baysox at 6:00 p.m. For more information on available VIP packages, click here.

Postgame fireworks will follow Curve games on select Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the summer. 17 fireworks shows will take place throughout the summer's 69-game home schedule with the first show of the season slated for Opening Day on Friday, April 8. After one show in May on May 13 against the Somerset Patriots, the Curve will host four postgame fireworks shows in June, three in July, six in August and two in September with the final show of the season coming on Saturday, September 17 when the Curve host the Reading Fightin Phils.

Friday, June 3 when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox at 6:00 p.m. will feature another premium giveaway with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Replica Stadium Statute of Peoples Natural Gas Field.

One of the team's most impactful promotions of the season with the Curve's annual Game of Hope on Sunday, June 5, presented by United Rentals. A night to remember those that have lost their battles with cancer and support those that are currently fighting the cancer, the Curve will honor survivors throughout the special Sunday night game at 6:00 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox.

When the rival Erie SeaWolves come into town beginning on Tuesday, June 14, fans will be wowed by a special appearance from the ZOOperstars. The one-of-a-kind, hilarious mascot inflatable entertainment show will be a hit with fans of all ages. The ZOOperstars appearing at PNG Field is presented by Power House Subs.

On Sunday, June 19 the Curve will welcome former Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle for a special appearance. Hurdle guided the Pirates to three playoff appearances in nine seasons in his second major league managerial position after playing parts of ten seasons in the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to joining the Pirates, Hurdle led the Colorado Rockies for eight seasons including an appearance in the 2007 World Series. Fans that are interested in purchasing a special VIP package can click here for more information. Hurdle's appearance is presented by TCC-Altoona and Stuckey Automotive.

Thursday July 14, will feature one of the most incredible displays of astounding displays of equilibrium when the Curve welcome Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, presented by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. The Curve will take the field once again in their special Mountain City Jerseys to round out the night of fun at PNG Field.

The Curve will celebrate Christmas in July on Friday, July 15 when they host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Peoples Natural Gas Field will receive a Curve Snow Globe, presented by Sheetz For the Kidz.

Kids and parents throughout the area will be thrilled for the return of Education Days throughout the 2022 season. On Wednesday, May 11, Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday, July 13, the Curve will play at 11:00 a.m. and educate the game's youngest fans throughout the game. Wednesday, July 13 features the return of the popular Super Splash Day, presented by the Altoona Water Authority, where fans can stay cool on a sunshine-filled July day.

DAILY VALUE PROMOTIONS

The Curve are pleased to reveal several daily value promotions available throughout the season.

Tuesday night games are 2-for-Tuesday where can purchase two for the price of one on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Breezeline.

Wednesdays at the ballpark are jam-packed with great value. On Why Not Wednesday's fans can purchase 50-cent wings, enjoy a special price on glasses of wine and enjoy the return of Mitsubishi Wednesday with complimentary tickets available at Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona. Wednesdays are also WIC Wednesdays with complimentary play in the WIC Kids Zone. Wednesdays at PNG Field are presented by the Altoona Mirror.

Thursday's are Thirstday at PNG Field with $2 16 oz. select domestic drafts, $2 22oz. sodas and $1 Juniata-brand by Kunzler hot dogs, presented by Q94.

Friday's feature the return of Fast Play Friday's, presented by the PA Lottery. Each Friday night home game will feature a unique code for a free fast play lottery ticket.

Free Shirt Fridays are back for the 2022 campaign for four nights throughout the summer. The unique t-shirt designs will be given away on Friday, April 22, presented by Lakeview Sheds & Vinyl Products and the Central PA Friend Blind N Designs, Friday, May 20, presented by the Central PA Autism Community and the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Friday, August 19, presented by the Altoona Mirror and Friday, September 16, presented by Gorilla House. T-shirt giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

Each Sunday throughout the season is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids Club game with complimentary memberships available and an opportunity to join in special experiences around the ballpark throughout the summer. For more information on the Richey's Dairy Kids Club and the Little Locos Kids' Club, click here.

Single game tickets will go on sale at CurveFest on Saturday, February 26 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will have their first opportunity to purchase individual tickets at the Curve Box Office and the first 200 fans that do will receive a Curve Winter Headband, presented by Ravine. Fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive an additional complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other April or May 2022 home game.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.