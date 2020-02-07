Curve Fest Slated for March 7 at PNG Field

February 7, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve will host Curve Fest, presented by Ravine, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will mark the first chance for fans to purchase 2020 individual game tickets and will feature special ticket offers, an exclusive T-shirt, games, food and more.

Each year, Curve Fest allows fans to be the first to purchase individual game tickets for popular home dates such as Independence Day, Opening Night, Faith Night and other marquee promotions during the season. Fans can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. at the PNG Field VIP ticket windows, located on the home plate side of the stadium and the first 200 attendees that purchase tickets will receive a free T-shirt (all shirts can be redeemed at The Stockyard Team Store).

All fans that purchase tickets at Curve Fest for the April 9 season opener against the Erie SeaWolves will receive one free ticket to any other home game in April or May. Fans that purchase tickets at Curve Fest for the Independence Day game on July 4 against the Erie SeaWolves will receive a free ticket for July 5 or July 6.

Online individual-game tickets will become available on AltoonaCurve.com when Curve Fest concludes at 1 p.m. and will be available 24/7 after going on sale.

Fans will get to enjoy FREE food from Frederick's Meat Market and live music from The Matt Pletcher Trio. The Stockyard Team Store will also be open during the event for fans to purchase the latest Curve gear.

During the event, fans will have a chance to explore parts of the stadium that are normally off limits to the public, including the home and visiting clubhouses. The home clubhouse will host the Curve Yard Sale to give fans a chance to take home a piece of history, including game-used bats and other items from the ballpark. The visiting clubhouse will host vendor tables from various corporate partners, including Powerhouse Subs, The Salon Professional Academy, Dutch Hill Chocolates, Altoona Curve Booster Club, Ken Boston's Sports Cards and Girl Scout Troop #46499.

Beginning at Noon in the Curve Media Room, Curve general manager Derek Martin and radio broadcaster Garett Mansfield will host an interactive program to inform fans about what is new at PNG Field for 2020. The two will cover ballpark improvements, new marketing initiatives and more while fielding any questions that fans may have about the upcoming season.

All fans that attend Curve Fest are also encouraged to contribute items for the America Rescue Workers, which services low-income families in the community. Items that are suggested for donations are boxes of mac and cheese, instant potatoes, canned pasta, meal helpers, canned tuna, baking items, jellies or jams, and assorted toiletries.

Kids ages 3-12 can stop by to pick up free tickets for all 11 Sunday home games in 2020 by signing up for the free Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club.

2020 season ticket packages, mini plans and Silver Steamers will also be available for pick up during Curve Fest. Fans with ticket plans that are unable to pick up their tickets can swing by the PNG Field box office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, March 9.

Parking for Curve Fest will be free for all fans to park in the Red Lot behind home plate or the Tan Lot along the third base line, which is closest to the Handicapped Entrance.

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

