Curve Charities to Support Local Youth Programs and Organizations That Promote Exercise, Health, Activity and Education

CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations, is pleased to announce that Grant Applications are available now to area non-profits that promote healthy living for the betterment of youth and community.

The 2023 Grant Program will accept applications from nonprofit organizations that specifically support local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity, and education. Grants may be awarded in the form of financial assistance or facility renovations by our staff and groundskeeper, depending on the needs of the organization.

"We're pleased to announce this grant program today and take the next step in our impact on the well-being of our community," said Curve General Manager, Nate Bowen. "Any organization that supports young members of our community is welcome to connect with us and apply for a grant and we look forward to seeing all the ways that we can support our next generation through this program."

Organizations looking to participate in the Grant Program are encouraged to submit their application between October 1 and December 15 and must be submitted through the online form located here.

Curve charities has raised money throughout the 2022 season through events, a 50/50 raffle during games and through donations from members of the community to create an ever-lasting impact on the communities that Curve fans reside in. For additional information on Altoona Curve charities, reach Director of Community Relations and Social Media, Annie Choiniere at achoiniere@altoonacurve.com

