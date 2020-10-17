Curbside Concessions Going into Extra Innings

Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - We tried to have one last day of Curbside Concessions, but we should have suspected we would wind up going to extra innings at least once this year. We will have food available on Thursday, October 22nd from noon to 6 pm. In the spirit of going into extras, we have discounted prices across the board on food baskets and Garbage Pails.

Fans can view the order form here or order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

