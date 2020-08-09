Cubs vs Cardinals Watch Party Cancelled

(Clinton, IA) - Unfortunately, due to COVID circumstances, the watch party at NelsonCorp Field for the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game has been cancelled. The call for the cancellation of the event came after Major League Baseball announced the weekend series between the two teams would be postponed amidst a coronavirus outbreak within the Cardinals' roster, after additional positive tests surfaced last Friday.

We will monitor the situation and hopefully be able to reschedule the watch party once a new date for the game has been decided.

