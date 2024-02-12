C's Announce Preliminary Promo Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC - The defending Northwest League Champion Vancouver Canadians have released the preliminary 2024 Promotions Schedule in advance of their 13th season as an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

After starting the season on Friday, April 5 in Spokane, the C's will kick-off the home slate on Tuesday, April 9 with Opening Night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium and a Sleeman Brewing Magnetic Schedule Giveaway.

Daily promotions return in 2024, beginning with the first of 11 RBC We Care Wednesdays on April 10. It's the third season of collaboration on this program between RBC and the C's as they continue to highlight organizations and initiatives that are making a difference across Lower Mainland communities.

Fortis BC 'Nooners at The Nat - a Friday afternoon tradition unlike any in baseball - make up 11 of the 29 home day games with a 1:05 p.m. start on the docket. The others include six Saturday Matinees (every home Saturday from April to June), 11 Family Fun Sundays where kids can run the bases after the game and the annual Canada Day game on Monday, July 1.

There are six postgame fireworks extravaganzas ready to blast off this summer. The first is set for Thursday, June 27 and will be followed by Saturday, July 20, three Thursdays in August and Saturday, September 7 for the final night game of the regular season.

With more standalone promotions and giveaways to be announced soon, there are a few one-off events already on the calendar:

Sunday, May 12 - Mother's Day

Saturday, June 1 - Malmo Oat Milkers Night

Tuesday, June 11 - Dog Day of Summer

Sunday, June 16 - Father's Day

For tickets and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

