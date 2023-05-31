Crutchfield Named 2022-2023 Wanda Amos Community Service Award Winner

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that Alexandra Crutchfield of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the winner of the 2022-2023 Wanda Amos Community Service Award. The award recognizes an organization, current team staff member or league alumnus for their charitable contributions within an SPHL community.

Now in her eighth year with the Rail Yard Dawgs and fourth as Vice President, Crutchfield was nominated for her work in creating the Do Good Days initiative that began during the 2020-2021 season in which Roanoke did not participate due to Covid-19 restrictions. Through Crutchfield's efforts, the initiative has benefited 23 different non-profit organizations in the greater Roanoke area that were nominated by community members. In addition to Rail Yard Dawgs' players, front office and hockey operations staff volunteered their time with numerous organizations including the Roanoke Valley SPCA, YMCA, women's and youth centers and organizations, the American Legion and the Ronald McDonald House. Since its founding, Roanoke has continued to hold Do Good Days each season.

"We were looking for a way to have a positive impact that didn't include hockey games," said Crutchfield, "I came up with the idea of Do Good Days as a way to remain active and involved in our community. Wisler Plumbing & Air, a team sponsor, partnered with us and sent their employees to help volunteer, which allowed us to help even more organizations. I'm proud that we've kept this initiative going since 2021 and look forward to organizing it again next season."

Among the Dawgs' numerous charitable causes, Crutchfield also spearheaded Roanoke's canned food drive at Thanksgiving, distribution of tickets to veterans and military organizations for Military Night and the "Pup of the Game" at each game that is up for adoption from the local SPCA.

Wanda Amos, for whom the award is named, owned the Columbus Cottonmouths for 13 seasons and is a major supporter of numerous charitable organizations, including Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City, the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the Elena Diaz-Verson Amos Center for Breast Health at St. Francis Hospital.

In addition to recognition by the league, a donation will be made to a charity of Alexandra's choice in her honor.

Previous Wanda Amos Community Service Award Winners

2022-23 Alexandra Crutchfield, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2021-22 Dave Feather, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 award not presented

2018-19 Quad City Storm

2017-18 Huntsville Havoc

