Crosscutters Seek Host Families

April 11, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





The Williamsport Crosscutters are seeking local families willing to rent a room, apartment or home to Williamsport Crosscutters players during the 2019 baseball season.

While many Host Families come back year after year, the team is always looking to add to their list of availabilities for the players.

"Host Families play a crucial role in helping young players feel comfortable and succeed in a new environment", said Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. "Host Families who have rented to players in the past have had incredibly wonderful experiences and many still have contact with the players years after hosting them. With players coming and going throughout the season, we have constant needs as far as housing."

The 2019 season runs from June 14 until September 2. Because of the players schedule they typically spend about 40 nights in their Host Family home. Players range from 18 "" 23 years of age. All Host Families are eligible for Crosscutters season tickets.

Anyone with interest or in need of more information can contact Nate Schneider at (570) 326-3389 x1400.

Opening Night 2019 is scheduled for Friday, June 14 when the Crosscutters host the rival State College Spikes at 7:05pm. Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, Bonus Books, groups and corporate partnerships are available by visiting crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.