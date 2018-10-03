Crosscutters Announce 2019 Schedule

The Williamsport Crosscutters, Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced the schedule for their 2019 season which begins June 14 when they host the rival State College Spikes.

The 76-game schedule will include 38 home games against seven different New York-Penn League opponents at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Teams visiting Williamsport in 2019 include; State College Spikes (St. Louis Cardinals) on June 14, 18, August 11-12, 31 & September 2, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) June 16-17, & July 4-6, Batavia MuckDogs (Miami Marlins) June 21-23 & August 5-7, Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians) July 1-3, 17-19 & August 22-24, Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland A's) July 10-12, Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals) June July 23-25 & August 28-30, Brooklyn Cyclones (NY Mets) August 2-4.

Game times remain the same as in previous seasons with all Monday-Saturday home contests starting at 7:05pm and Sunday home games starting at 5:05pm. The only exceptions are 1:05 starts scheduled for July 4 and the final game of the season on September 2 (Labor Day).

Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, groups and corporate partnerships are available by calling (570) 326-3389.

The full 2019 Williamsport Crosscutters schedule can be found online at www.crosscutters.com.

