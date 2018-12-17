Credit One Bank & The Howard Hughes Corporation Announce New Las Vegas Aviators Multi-Year Founding Level Partnership

December 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





LAS VEGAS - Credit One Bank and The Howard Hughes Corporation®, owner of the Las Vegas Aviators®, the professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have announced Credit One Bank as a founding level multi-year partner of the newly rebranded organization. Besides being the first founding partner of the Aviators, Credit One Bank will also be the Official Credit Card of the team.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Las Vegas Aviators," said John Coombe, senior vice president of communications, Credit One Bank. "It is a great era for sports in Las Vegas and we are pleased to support another hometown team that has been creating a better community for Las Vegas residents for decades."

"The Las Vegas Aviators are thrilled to have Credit One Bank as a Founding Level Partner and the Official Credit Card of our team," said Don Logan, President and Chief Operations Officer, Las Vegas Aviators. "We are proud to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to service in the community and look forward to sharing the excitement of America's pastime at the brand new Las Vegas Ballpark starting next spring."

Credit One Bank is proud to be an official sponsor of the Las Vegas Aviators and invites fans to join its millions of card members already enjoying robust account features including cash back rewards, free online access to their Experian credit score each month, and optional text and email alerts.

The announcement comes on the heels of Credit One Bank's recent unveiling of its "Vegas Born" credit card with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and serves to bolster the company's prominence in the world of sports. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of NASCAR and the Big 12 Conference.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.