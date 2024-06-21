Sports stats



Saskatchewan Roughriders

Crazy Interception by the Riders! #cfl #football #cflfootball

June 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker CJ Avery comes up with a wild interception in the dying minutes of the game to set the Riders up for a win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2024


