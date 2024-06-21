Crazy Interception by the Riders! #cfl #football #cflfootball

June 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker CJ Avery comes up with a wild interception in the dying minutes of the game to set the Riders up for a win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.