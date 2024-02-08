Crawdads to Host Soccer Clinic

February 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to host their first ever youth soccer clinic on Saturday, April 13th at LP Frans Stadium. The clinic will run 10am-12pm and is for ages 5-15.

The clinic, led by the Lenoir-Rhyne soccer teams, is $20 and will include registration to the clinic, a Crawdads' soccer scarf, and a ticket to that evening's Crawdads game.

Registration is open now and is on a first come, first serve basis. To register, stop by the stadium Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, call the front office at 828-322-3000 or mail or email the completed form to Alston at arobinson@hickorycrawdads.com

The Crawdads game that evening will be a Llamas de Hickory game with a special focus on soccer, Latin America's most popular sport. The first 1,000 fans to the game will receive a Llamas themed soccer jersey. The Llamas identity pays tribute to Latin American culture, with the team wearing special hats and jerseys. The music, in-game promotions, and ballpark decorations for the evening will also be Latin themed.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 8, 2024

Crawdads to Host Soccer Clinic - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.