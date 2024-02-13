Crawdads to Host CVCC for Exhibition Game

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads will kick off 2024 as they host the CVCC Red Hawks in an exhibition game on Tuesday, April 2nd at 6pm at LP Frans Stadium.

Tickets, which are now on sale, are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. CVCC students and faculty can get a free ticket with their school ID at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office.

Concessions and the Performance Food Group Crawdads Café will be open with the full menu available for food and drinks.

It will be the first Dollar Dog Tuesday of the year, meaning hot dogs will be $1 and dogs can come for $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. As part of Craft Beer Tuesday by Lowes Foods, craft pints will be $4.

The game will be fans' first chance to see the 'Dads in 2024. The team will open the regular season on Friday, April 5th against the Rome Emperors. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th at 6pm.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd as App State's baseball team kicks off a three-game series at the Frans against Siena. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

