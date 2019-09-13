Crawdads Take Game 3 of Championship

Lexington, KY - The Hickory Crawdads defeated the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Thursday night in the South Atlantic League Championship Series. The Legends lead the best-of-five series two games to Hickory's one.

The 'Dads got a run across in the third inning to take a lead which they would not give back. Jax Biggers got things started with a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Tyreque Reed singled to bring Biggers in to score.

They added on two more runs in the next inning as Pedro Gonzalez doubled and Miguel Aparicio drove a ball over the right field wall.

Crawdads starter Ricky Vanasco held the Legends hitless through 3.2 innings but was removed after walking the bases loaded. Tai Tiedemann entered the game and got out of the jam to keep the game at 3-0.

The Legends were able to get a run across in the fifth inning but the 'Dads still led by two.

Tyreque Reed pushed the lead back to three runs with a solo homerun in the seventh inning.

The Crawdads added on another run on the ninth to make the score 5-1. Jax Biggers singled and got into scoring position by stealing second. He advanced to third as ball four to Josh Jung got by the catcher. Reed collected his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly.

The series will continue tomorrow night at 7pm in Lexington. The Crawdads will need to win to force Game 5 of the series on Saturday.

