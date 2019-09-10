Crawdads Fall in Game 2 of Championship

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads dropped Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series 7-0. The 'Dads trail the best-of-five series two games to none.

The Legends put up the first run of the game in the third inning. They added on three more in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead over the 'Dads. Cole Winn finished his evening after five, giving up the four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Jesus Linarez came into the game in relief of Winn, tossing three scoreless innings. Daniel Robert allowed a three-run homerun in the ninth to put the 'Dads behind 7-0.

The Crawdads managed just three hits. Pedro Gonzalez doubled while Matt Whatley and Kole Enright singled.

The teams will head to Lexington for Game 3 on Thursday evening. Games 4 and 5 of the series if necessary will be on Friday and Saturday in Lexington.

