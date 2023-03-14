Crawdads Announce Full Giveaway Lineup

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce their giveaway schedule for 2023, which features 15 giveaway dates. The 'Dads are giving away a variety of items including bobbleheads, tee shirts, and replica jerseys.

The giveaway slate will kick off on Opening Night on Thursday, April 6th with magnet schedules, presented by Black Tie Transportation, Absolute Tree Care, and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. The following night, the Crawdads will hand out poster schedules to fans as they exit the stadium thanks to Allison & White Property Management, Lake Hickory Vet, CDG Brands, and Hickory Printing Solutions, and Kicks 103.3.

Opening Weekend will wrap on Saturday, April 8th with a Luisangel Acuña bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Centro Latino and Big Dawg 92.1. The bobblehead features Acuña, MLB's 71st ranked prospect, in a Llamas de Hickory uniform blowing his signature bubble as he jogs around the bases.

On Sunday, May 7th, the Crawdads will celebrate Mother's Day a little early and will give the first 100 moms a carnation from Whitfield's Flowers & More.

On Saturday, April 22nd, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Yosef bobblehead presented by Appalachian State University and Kicks 103.3.

Saturday, May 20th, the Crawdads will celebrate 15 years of affiliation with the Texas Rangers by giving away 1,000 Ranger-inspired jerseys thanks to 3 Labs Property Inspection and Kicks 103.3.

Memorial Day Weekend will feature a duo of tee shirt giveaways. On Friday, May 26th, Hickory is Deactown returns, and the first 500 fans will get a shirt courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics. The next night, the Crawdads will give away 1,000 Crawdads tee shirts sponsored by Duck Graphics and Big Dawg 92.1.

The Crawdads will hand out their third bobblehead of the season on Saturday, June 17th thanks to UNC Health Caldwell and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. The bobblehead is of the team's mascot, Conrad the Crawdad, dressed in a suit of armor and dubbed "Sir Conrad".

The 'Dads will get into the summer spirit on Saturday, July 1st, with a beach shirt giveaway presented by Black Tie Transportation and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

The final bobblehead of the season will be on Saturday, July 15th, as the Crawdads celebrate the terrific 2022 season by the Rangers #2 prospect, Evan Carter. Carter was named the Rangers' Minor League Player of the Year and won a MiLB Gold Glove. His bobblehead, presented by the City of Hickory and Big Dawg 92.1, commemorates that accomplishment with a gold base.

As the Crawdads rebrand to the Hickory Dickory Docks August 17th to 19th, they will give away 1,000 toothbrush holders, presented by Planet Mitsubishi and Kicks 103.3, shaped like the logo of a mouse running up a grandfather clock.

On Friday, August 25th, the first 500 fans will receive a Crawdads tee shirt courtesy of United Methodist Church.

The Crawdads are partnering with Appalachian State University once again for a co-branded hat giveaway on Saturday, August 26th for the first 1,000 fans.

The season will close out September 5th-10th. On Saturday, September 9th, the 'Dads are hosting a Strikeout Cancer Night and will be raising funds for cancer research by auctioning off the on-field jerseys players will wear featuring the names of cancer warriors and the colors of the cancer ribbons on the sleeves. The first 1,000 fans to the game will receive a replica of the jerseys (without the names) thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

