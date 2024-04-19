Craig Simchuk Earns Back-To-Back SPHL Coach of the Year Honors
April 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The SPHL announced that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff and broadcasters.
Fayetteville's Ryan Cruthers, Quad City's Dave Pszenyzny and Roanoke's Dan Bremner finished tied for second in the balloting.
Simchuk led Birmingham to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions with a franchise- record 38-9-9 record, while their 85 points are third-most in league history.
Now in his fourth season behind the Bulls' bench, Simchuk joins Jean-Guy Trudel and Kevin Kerr as the only coaches in SPHL history to win the award multiple times.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2022-23 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls
2021-22 - Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears
2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen
2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge2
008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Defensemen of the Year on Monday.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 19, 2024
- Craig Simchuk Earns Back-To-Back SPHL Coach of the Year Honors - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.