Craig Simchuk Earns Back-To-Back SPHL Coach of the Year Honors

April 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The SPHL announced that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff and broadcasters.

Fayetteville's Ryan Cruthers, Quad City's Dave Pszenyzny and Roanoke's Dan Bremner finished tied for second in the balloting.

Simchuk led Birmingham to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions with a franchise- record 38-9-9 record, while their 85 points are third-most in league history.

Now in his fourth season behind the Bulls' bench, Simchuk joins Jean-Guy Trudel and Kevin Kerr as the only coaches in SPHL history to win the award multiple times.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2022-23 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls

2021-22 - Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen

2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge2

008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Defensemen of the Year on Monday.

